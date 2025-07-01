PIND Inaugurates Peace-Building C’ttee In Yenagoa

In a continued effort to promote sustainable peace in the Niger Delta, the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has inaugurated a Peace Building Committee in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

PIND, with sponsorship from the European Union and in partnership with Search for Common Ground and Stakeholders Democracy Network, has been working to reduce crime and promote peaceful coexistence across the region.

Inaugurating the 25-member committee on Tuesday in Yenagoa, PIND team lead, Faith Etukudo, charged members to question national policies that have yet to impact local communities and to identify stakeholders involved in social vices such as drug abuse and ensure that culprits are prosecuted.

“We expect the committee to go beyond the initial four-month period and ensure tangible results are achieved,” Etukudo said. “They should investigate why certain national laws and policies have not filtered down to the grassroots and identify areas where new policies are required.”

He further urged the committee to influence critical areas such as drug abuse, map out the root causes, and examine why offenders are not being brought to justice.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee and Secretary of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Debewari Tarila, stressed the importance of taking sensitisation campaigns directly to the communities, stating that only with collective effort and resource mobilisation can the tide of insecurity be reversed.

“If we pool our resources, we may not achieve everything at once, but we will make significant impact,” Tarila said. “The root of insecurity in many cases lies in drug abuse, which fuels criminality. We must continuously reorient our people and ensure that sensitisation begins from the family unit and spreads through community-based leadership.”

He criticised parents who enable criminal behaviour, including internet fraud, by buying phones for their children to ‘make money.’

“Such behaviour must be condemned on all fronts. With deliberate action and the cooperation of government and partners, we will begin to see change.”

Committee Secretary Nesini Kikike, in his remarks, said the campaign must be taken to the rural communities where many of those involved in criminal activities reside. He called for sponsorship to enable advocacy visits across the numerous communities.

Also speaking, Seiyefa Otuogha, women leader of Nedugo Ogbia Community in Yenagoa LGA, urged parents never to give up on their children.

“Parents must follow up with their children consistently until they are sure they’ve done their part. When a child goes astray or even dies in the process, it’s a lifetime loss. No matter the situation, parents must not give up,” she said.

The Peace Building Committee is expected to drive community-level engagement and advocacy, focusing on addressing insecurity, youth restiveness, and social vices in Yenagoa and its environs.