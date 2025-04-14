Pinacle Oil Names MD

Share

Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited has appointed Mrs Adenike Labinjo as managing director.

Labinjo, having served as both chief operating officer and acting managing director at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, and succeeding Bob Dickerman, will bring extensive experience and strategic acumen to her appointment as MD/CEO.

The company said in statement that her appointment signified a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, reinforcing its dedication to outstanding operational efficiency, industry excellence and sustainable expansion within Nigeria’s vibrant oil and gas sector.

With a career spanning over three decades in oil and gas, Labinjo has reportedly demonstrated exceptional expertise in business development, operations management and corporate strategy consistently.

Prior to joining Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Labinjo served as chief operating officer at Petrolex Oil and Gas Limited, where she spear headed strategic initiatives to substantially boost profitability across diverse strategic business units.

Her focus will be on further expanding the company’s market footprint, driving continuous operational enhancements, and advancing sustainability initiatives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

