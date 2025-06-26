Pilot’s Faulty Seat Caused Air India Crash, Report Reveals

A faulty locking mechanism in the captain’s seat led to the deadly Air India Boeing 787 crash that killed 270 people, a preliminary report has revealed.

The investigation found that the pilot’s seat slid backwards during takeoff, causing the captain’s hands to unintentionally pull the throttle levers to idle.

This sudden loss of engine thrust just seconds after lift-off caused the plane to stall and crash into a nearby building housing medical workers.

According to the report, the co-pilot’s attempt to regain control was blocked by the captain’s reclined position. Investigators also noted the absence of key safety features in the 787’s throttle system, such as reverse-motion protection and weight-based lockouts.

In response, the FAA and EASA have ordered urgent inspections of all Boeing 787 pilot seats. Air India has grounded 12 planes with similar maintenance records, and Boeing has promised a seat redesign by 2026. The crash killed passengers, crew, and residents in the building. A British national is the sole survivor.

The final report is due in July, with authorities promising stricter inspections and global aviation safety reforms. Key cockpit data showed: +12 seconds: Seat slides back +15 seconds: Co-pilot shouts: “We’re losing thrust!” +26 seconds: Aircraft stalls at 214 feet.