Pillai: Wilmar’s $70m Acquisition Of PZ’s Palm Oil Subsidiary Good For Nigeria

Wilmar International Ltd., the Singaporebased food company’s plans to invest in Nigeria’s palm oil business in Nigeria has been described as a sign of growing confidence in the economy.

The company, led by Kuok Khoon Hong, last week announced a plan to acquire all the shares in a palm oil venture with PZ Cussons for $70 million.

Wilmar also acquired 8,500 hectares (21,004 acres) of old rubber plantations to grow crop that will produce edible oil, according to Santosh Pillai, Chief Executive Officer of Wilmar’s African unit.

The investment shows confidence that the steps President Bola Tinubu has taken to revive the economy and improve government finances may be working.

“The landscape is beginning to shift,” Pillai said in an email response. “Policy changes, particularly greater stability in the naira and improved access to foreign exchange are creating a more viable environment for long-term investment.

Wilmar remains committed to driving sustainable growth in Nigeria’s palm oil sector,” he added.

Wilmar is growing its palm oil plantations in Nigeria’s Cross River state as it focuses on supplying the local market with the edible oil that’s used to cook everything from jollof rice to yam porridge.

Nigeria with a population of more than 200 million has a palm oil supply gap of 1.25 million tons annually, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, which in 2019 introduced a financing programme to increase production by farmers and boost economic diversification.

Still, Nigeria has struggled to boost output while rivals including Thailand and Colombia have seen production jump.

In addition, Nigeria has also been trying to solve farmer-herder clashes in its main food-growing regions and Islamist extremists in the northeast seem to be making a comeback.

“A significant portion of Nigeria’s palm oil production still comes from small-holder farmers,” Pillai said. Many of these plantations are over 25–30 years old, and yields are steadily declining.

If these older plantations are replanted with high-yielding seedlings” Nigeria could increase its oil palm production even faster,” he said.

For years, Nigeria’s struggle with an acute dollar shortage deterred investors, with the central bank rationing the greenback to businesses even as international companies including GSK Plc, Bayer AG and Sanofi SA shrank their operations in the country or left altogether.

Tinubu’s move to devalue the currency and allow it trade more freely, scrap fuel subsidies and boost revenue are now helping to brighten the outlook.

Moody’s raised its credit rating for the nation to B3, six notches below investment grade, from Caa1, and changed the outlook to stable.

PZ Cussons plc and Wilmar International Limited, jointly announced that the two parties have agreed definitive terms for Wilmar to purchase the 50 per cent equity stake in PZ Wilmar Limited held by PZ Cussons plc, for cash consideration of $70 million.

Commenting on the transaction, Wilmar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (Pepsi), Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong, said: “We would like to thank PZ Cussons for their cooperation and support since inception of this joint venture in 2010, which has contributed to its success and leading market position in Nigeria.

“Wilmar is acquiring PZ Cussons plc’s 50 per cent stake in PZ Wilmar as we are bullish on the longterm potential of Nigeria’s palm oil sector, given its large and growing population and suitability for palm cultivation. “