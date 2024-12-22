Pilgrimage: Sponsoring Christians To Holy Land Now Can Be Death Sentence – Gov Bago

Share

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago on Sunday disclosed that with the war in Israel and lack of peace, he cannot approve pilgrimage to the Holy land of Israel, saying “it is a death sentence”.

While appealing to Christians in the state to exercise patience regarding the yearly pilgrimage, Governor Bago stated that the current challenges in the Middle East, particularly in Israel, pose a significant threat to the safety of pilgrims.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Afiniki Dauda at the 2024 State Christmas Carol organized by the Niger State Government in conjunction with the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Minna, Governor Bago urged Christians to be patient and wait until peace returns to the Middle East

According to him “allowing pilgrims to travel there would be equivalent to signing their death warrants. I cannot authorize a trip that would put the lives of Christian pilgrims at risk.

“I am not willing to give tickets that would lead to the death of our Christian brothers and sisters. The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we will not compromise on that.”

In his message, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Niger state chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna appealed to the Governor to consider Christians for holy pilgrimage.

According to him “I want to take this opportunity to appeal to your Excellency to consider pilgrimage to Jordan /Israel, Turkey/Jordan and Rome or Greece as there is an opportunity at the Federal level for intending pilgrims.”

While calling on Christians to continue to pray for the Governor, Bishop Yohanna urged Christians to share show love and share with others.

