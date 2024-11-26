PIGL CEO Harps On Quality, Safety, Efficiency In Energy Sector

Share

The Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Integrated and GeoSolutions Limited (PIGL), Chigozie Dimgba, has harped on quality, safety, efficiency and the use state-of-the-art equipment to deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising standards in the energy sector.

According to a statement over the weekend, he spoke during the 20th anniversary of PIGL.

He said the event was a celebration of two decades of achievements and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality integrated services and geosolutions across Nigeria.

He also said that PIGL marked two decades of innovation, expertise, and dedication to Nigeria’s energy sector.

Dimgba said: “PIGL has consistently emphasized quality, safety, and efficiency, using state-of-the-art equipment to deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising standards.

Our commitment to quality has built our reputation for timely and successful project delivery, underscoring our dedication to client satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this 20-year milestone.” President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Abiodun Ogunjobi, according to the statement said:

“PIGL has exemplified the true spirit of indigenous excellence, consistently demonstrating what is possible when innovation, expertise, and dedication are applied with integrity.

Their commitment to quality and safety, combined with their unwavering focus on local content development, has made a meaningful impact on our industry

