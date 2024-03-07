P&ID Scam: Court Strikes Out Case Over Ex-director’s Death

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, yesterday, struck out the case against former Director of Legal, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga. Taiga was accused of bribery in the controversial Gas Supply Processing agreement between Process and Industrial Development and the Federal Government. She was first arraigned on September 20, 2019, in the case marked, FCT/HC/ CR/504/19.

There were further amendments to the charges against Taiga. She was subsequently re-arraigned twice on October 3, 2020, and January 10, 2021. In the amended 13-count preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Taiga was accused of receiving a bribe through her offshore bank account in signing the controversial GPSA. The anti-graft agency claimed that she violated various laws by entering into the agreement without the approval of the Federal Executive Council and with- out obtaining a Certificate of No Objection to the contract from the Bureau of Public Enterprise.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The EFCC closed its case on February 27, 2023, after calling eight witnesses. The court then adjourned till November 4, 2023, for the defendant to open her defence. However, when the case resumed on November 4, 2023, Taiga’s lawyer, Daniel Alumun, told the court that the defendant had died on August 1, 2023, at a hospital in Abuja.

Alumum then urged the judge to dismiss the case, a prayer that the EFCC expressed reservation about. At the last adjourned date, the EFCC demanded to see her death certificate before the case could be struck out. At the court proceedings yesterday, Alumun brought the Certified True Copy of Taiga’s death certificate.