P&ID: HEDA Demands Disclosure Of Legal Fees From CBN

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to disclose details of legal fees paid to lawyers and law firms that represented Nigeria in the controversial Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) case.

HEDA’s Chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, made the demand in a letter addressed to the CBN governor, invoking the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, 2011.

The organization requested full disclosure of the names of lawyers and law firms engaged, as well as the exact amounts paid to them during the litigation process.

In a statement issued yesterday, HEDA said its request aligns with its mandate to promote public accountability, transparency, and good governance in Nigeria.

The group noted that while the case between Nigeria and P&ID, heard at the Commercial Court of the High Court of England (Claim No: CL-2019-000752), was ongoing, the CBN facilitated payments to the legal representatives on behalf of the Federal Government.

Suraju stated, “The public has a right to know how much was expended from national resources on legal representation in the P&ID case. Transparency in this regard is crucial for accountability, as it will help Nigerians understand the financial implications of international trade disputes involving the country.”

He added that the request also forms part of a research initiative by HEDA on the cost of trade disputes between states and private enterprises, noting that the P&ID case remains a significant reference point.

The civil society organization urged the CBN to provide the requested information within seven (7) days, in accordance with the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.