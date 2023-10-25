P&ID Case: Ex-House Reps Member, Uwak Congratulates Tinubu, Cautions On Arbitral Awards

A former House of Representative member from Akwa Ibom State has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the victory recorded in the P&ID case wherein a UK court quashed the $11b dollars fine slammed on Nigeria.

According to him, “I join all well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the victory of Nigeria at the British Commercial Court, Business and Property Section which on Monday nullified the arbitral award of $11 billion (with accumulated interests) against Nigeria.

“In the judgment, Justice Robin Knowles found that the arbitral awards were obtained by fraud and that the manner of their procurement was contrary to public policy in Nigeria deserving nullification.

“The voiding of the sum, which would amount to half of our over N11 trillion, is a welcome relief to our dear country, Nigeria at a time of severe economic and social difficulties.

“I consider this lifeline given to us as a huge opportunity to save our foreign reserve, which has depleted considerably, and revamp the potency of the naira.

“I equally see this as a mild rebuke to our domestic and external contracting where breaches are rife, and the corruption among some cadres of the civil service.

“These we must address by urgent reforms as there are still pending international arbitrations involving Nigeria.

“Once again, I congratulate the President and Nigerians on this important victory”.