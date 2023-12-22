New Telegraph

December 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. P&ID: Again, UK…

P&ID: Again, UK Court Quashes $11BN Damages Bill Against Nigeria

A London court has quashed an $11bn damages bill against Nigeria lodged by Process & Industrial Developments Limited Gas Company.

The bill charge was brought against Nigeria for a collapsed gas processing project in Cross River, Nigeria. According to Reuters, the court ruled that the gas processing project was procured with a bribe paid to Nigerian oil ministry officials.

In the judgment, Judge Robin Knowles pointed out that P&ID did not disclose the bribery when it proceeded to arbitration against Nigeria. In a subsequent judgment issued yesterday, he therefore declared that the damages should be nullified without delay, dismissing P&ID’s claim to return the case to arbitration.

Additionally, the court denied P&ID’s request for permission to appeal, thus terminating the case because the company is unable to request authorization from the Court of Appeal.

Read Previous

Economist Urges FG to Prioritise Power, Security in 2024
Read Next

Senate Confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices