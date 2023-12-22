P&ID: Again, UK Court Quashes $11BN Damages Bill Against Nigeria

A London court has quashed an $11bn damages bill against Nigeria lodged by Process & Industrial Developments Limited Gas Company.

The bill charge was brought against Nigeria for a collapsed gas processing project in Cross River, Nigeria. According to Reuters, the court ruled that the gas processing project was procured with a bribe paid to Nigerian oil ministry officials.

In the judgment, Judge Robin Knowles pointed out that P&ID did not disclose the bribery when it proceeded to arbitration against Nigeria. In a subsequent judgment issued yesterday, he therefore declared that the damages should be nullified without delay, dismissing P&ID’s claim to return the case to arbitration.

Additionally, the court denied P&ID’s request for permission to appeal, thus terminating the case because the company is unable to request authorization from the Court of Appeal.