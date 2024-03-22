Picketing: LP Petitions SGF, Minister Against NLC, Ajaero

The Labour Party (LP) has petitioned the Federal Government against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for picketing the national secretariat and Edo State chapter of the party.

In the letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Minister of Labour and Employment, as well as the Registrar of the Trade Unions, the LP accused the NLC of wagging war of attrition against it, which it added culminated into the attack on its national headquarters and state offices.

“The unwarranted attack in our office resulted in the destruction of several properties,” the party said.

The letter, which was jointly signed by

the National Chairman Julius Abure and National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, disputed the NLC’s claims of ownership of the party “and therefore wants to impose the leadership of the party, exerts overwhelming control to achieve a political end.”

The party noted that once a political party is registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) it becomes a body corporate with a perpetual succession and a common seal.

It cited section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022, LP stated that once a political party is registered it has a life of its own and only regulated by its constitution.

“It is imperative to note that by the import of the above provisions, whosoever plays any role whatsoever in the registration of the party becomes immaterial. The party will thereafter be regulated by its constitution.

“It should be noted that Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) prohibits any association from contributing to the funds of any political party.

“It is a criminal offence under section 15 of the Trade Union Act to use trade unions funds whether directly or indirectly to fund a political party.

“It is our arguments that using workers’ funds to picket and sponsor insurrection in the Labour Party headquarters and its legitimate leadership is an abuse of office by the Presidents of the NLC Comrade Joe Ajaero and should therefore be called to order and properly sanctioned,” it added.

The Labour Party argued that the NLC has no right to picket an organisation where there is no trade dispute.