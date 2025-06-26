PIC, BII Sign Partnership To Advance Investment Across Africa

Share

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and British International Investment (BII) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate collaboration in investments across the African continent.

The agreement between one of Africa’s largest asset managers and the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, establishes a framework for the PIC and BII to jointly explore and pursue impactful investment opportunities, aligning their mandates and resources to drive sustainable economic growth and development across the continent.

The MoU outlines a commitment to share deal pipelines, facilitating the exchange of promising investment opportunities across various economic sectors like agriculture, financial services, infrastructure and climate initiatives.

The partnership will foster regular dialogue and explore co-investment possibilities, leveraging the expertise of both organisations to maximise impact.

By combining their strengths, the PIC and BII aim to unlock new avenues for capital deployment and contribute to transformative development across Africa.

The organisations have committed to review investment opportunities in debt, equity and funds. The PIC has an investment mandate that enables it to capitalise on developmentfocused projects.

In this regard, the PIC development mandate incorporates broad areas including investments in unlisted South African-based entities, with a focus on sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and financial services economic, environmental, and social infrastructure, as well as developmental investments in the rest-of-Africa.

On the other hand, BII has been investing in Africa for over 75 years, providing longterm capital that supports the growth of productive, sustainable and inclusive economies.

With a portfolio of $5.6 billion invested across 810 companies in Africa, the DFI uses its capital to back businesses that drive local economies, build infrastructure that connects people, and create jobs and services that help communities to thrive.

The partnership with PIC forms part of BII’s strategy to work with institutional investors and use its concessionary capital to create ways in which more commercial capital can be deployed to support development in Africa.

According to Mr. Abel Sithole, outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIC, the organisation’s strategy of investing on the rest of the African continent is underpinned by investing through partnerships.

“The BII partnership cements this strategy and will enable the use of blended funding models to unlock investments that facilitate infrastructure development, industrialisation and trade on the continent.

We are elated by the powerful force of two large impact investors working together for the benefit of Africa,” Sithole explained.

Commenting on the cooperation, the PIC Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kabelo Rikhotso, said: “We consider cooperation and partnerships as an important factor in our ability to deliver on client investment mandates.

The signing of this MoU provides the opportunity to expand our investments across Africa. Sharing deal pipelines and the potential for co-investment opportunities provides important prospects for cooperation between the PIC as an asset manager and the BII as a global development finance institution, committed to investing in emerging economies.”

