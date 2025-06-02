Piastri Wins Spanish GP As Verstappen Penalised

Share

Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris to a McLaren one-two at the Spanish Grand Prix as a late safety car led to a controversial final few laps involving Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was forced on to hard tyres for the final sprint to the flag and was involved in a series of incidents with Mercedes’ George Russell. Verstappen crossed the line fifth but dropped to 10th as a consequence of a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Russell.

The four-time champion had kept the pressure on the McLarens with a threestop strategy compared to their two, and was on course for third place before the safety car, caused when Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli pulled off with an engine failure.

Share