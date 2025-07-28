Piastri Wins Rain-Delayed Belgian GP After Norris Overtake

Oscar Piastri yesterday passed McLaren teammate Lando Norris on the first racing lap of a wet-dry Belgian Grand Prix to take his sixth victory of the year and extend his championship lead.

The Australian swept past Norris as the race started after an hour-and-a-half delay for heavy rain and two laps behind the safety car and controlled the race from there.

Norris’ side of the McLaren team chose a divergent tyre strategy when the drivers pitted to switch to slick, dry-weather tyres as the track dried.

The hope was that Norris would be able to go to the end on the hard tyres chosen while Piastri, who stopped one lap earlier, would have to make a pit stop for a second set of his mediums.

But Piastri, despite expressing initial misgivings about whether his rubber would last, made it to the end without stopping again.