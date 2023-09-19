PIA: S4C, NUPRC, others advise on host community devt

Stakeholders in the energy sector have canvassed fair treatment for host communities of energy companies in Nigeria.

They also urged the host communities to embrace opportunities provided by Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to achieve sustainable development.

They noted that the PIA provided for Host Community Development Trusts that should ensure project implementations to the benefit of the host communities, adding that they should maximise the provisions of the Act.

The stakeholders include the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe; the Executive Director, Spaces for Change, S4C, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri; the Commissioner, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Imo State, Prof Eugene Ukachukwu Opara and Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

They spoke at a National Extractive Dialogue 2023, organised by S4C in collaboration with NEITI in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The theme was: “Host Communities Development Trusts: Catalysts for Equitable Benefit Sharing and Sustainable Prosperity for all.”

The Executive Director, Spaces for Change, S4C, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, urged communities to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA), to achieve sustainable development.

She said: “Not too long ago, transformation knocked gently on the door, in response to the yearnings of local people. The Nigerian government signed into law the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in August 2021.

“Chapter 3 of that Act offered a beacon of hope by demanding the creation of the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs). Under Section 240 of the Act, the benefits of natural resources must now flow back to the communities where they came from. Extractive corporations—whether indigenous or international—are now required to contribute three per cent of their actual operating expenditure to the Host Community Development Trusts.

“The benefits are no longer acts of corporate benevolence, but an entitlement to partake in the design, content and structure of their own development, and most importantly, participate in the governance and administration of petroleum resources through their membership of either the Board of Trustees, the Management Committees or any of the advisory bodies created under the Act.”

Komolafe represented by the Regional Coordinator, NUPRC, Owerri, A. M. Uviovo, said: “The communities are therefore advised to take ownership of the facilities located in your domain to enable you to obtain the maximum benefit of the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA), 2021. I urge you to diligently work together to ensure that our communities continue to thrive positively to enable our country to progress and develop economically.”

Opara said: “For so many years now, host communities of extractive companies in the Niger Delta have always received a raw deal. All that, is about to change, with current policies of the Federal Government which have led to the enactment into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) with dedicated provisions to address the sustainable development of the host communities. Equally mentioned is the Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) with the mission to promote the development and utilization of in-country capacities for the effective implementation of the Nigeria Content Act. All these have the same mission.”

Orji said: “NEITI welcomes the 2023 Dialogue with a focus on Host Community Development Trusts: Catalyst for Equitable Benefit-sharing and Sustainable Prosperity for all” as a new creative platform for dialogue, constructive debate and discussions on how citizens-centred- policy that will drive the proposed Host Community Development Trusts established by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) can serve as a credible platform to socio-economic benefit sharing development opportunities for host communities.”