PIA Reforms: Pro-Tinubu Group Lauds NUPRC Leadership

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for their tireless efforts in driving reforms in the petroleum industry in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The group consisting of loyalists of President Bola Tinubu, praised Komolafe for leading an exemplary leadership adding that an assessment it carried out has shown that the NUPRC has made significant strides in implementing the PIA which has led to improved operational effectiveness, reduced misconduct, and increased revenue generation for the government.

The report highlighted the commission’s efforts in streamlining regulatory processes, enhancing transparency, and promoting a more investmentfriendly environment.

Speaking at a press conference, the national secretary of the group, Dr. Opialu Fabian specifically praised Engr. Komolafe’s leadership style, which he says,has brought about a strong commitment to regulatory excellence, innovation, and transparency.

He noted that Komolafe’s initiatives, such as technology-driven regulation, review of crude oil handling agreements, and commitment to local content development, have helped to curb oil theft, promote gas utilization, and attract investment in deepwater exploration.

