PIA: Oil Host Communities Now Receive Billions Directly For Devt –Sen Agadaga

Senator Benson Sunday Agadaga represents Bayelsa East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Oil and Gas Host Communities. In this Interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he aired his views on some issues of national interest, including state of the economy, politics, governance, insecurity and the present state of affairs in oil and gas host communities, among others

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje recently said that your Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will go into extinction this year 2025. What is your reaction to this statement?

I will not be able to tell whether the PDP will go into extinction or not. Somebody, a party man is saying it. It’s left for the PDP hierarchy to reply to the man and reassure the people that PDP will still continue to exist. It’s not for us to speak for the Party.

The nation’s economy has been facing a serious crisis with no solution in sight. In your own view, what do you think should be done to resuscitate the economy?

The ordinary person knows that the economy is hard, and I’ve seen people praying about the situation and hope that one day the whole thing will improve. Even in this one too, nobody has an island of knowledge. But yet, the economic specialists in the business sector, the economists will be able to analyse better and tell us where we are going. The situation where a good chunk of the national budget is used in payment of debts is very worrisome.

As we all know, in spite of the big budget we have, a good percentage of it is going to payment of debts. And recently, it was announced that we have finished paying over $3 billion owed during the COVID-19. Now, as we are paying the debts, by the time we finish paying the debts, I believe we will be better, because nobody can be fully free from debts. Most countries in the world, even America itself, are indebted. So, if we are fully free from debts, we will be buoyant economically.

Is there nothing the government can do to boost the economy, because analysts have established that as long as Nigeria is unproductive and remains import dependent, the economy will continue to suffer depression or recession?

Of course, if Nigeria now tries to look inwards and go into the productive sector and start producing, (not buying every bit of things from overseas, even the toothpicks, and other things that we can produce in Nigeria, the economy can pick up and subsequently begin to boom. The pathetic story is that, as of today, the only thing that is keeping us afloat is the oil that comes from the Niger Delta. So, if the oil now goes into extinction, it means Nigeria will be nowhere in the world. Naira will just fall to an unimaginable level. So, one has to be hopeful as long as we are alive. And now that the debts are gradually paid, as long as Nigerians are trying to look inwards, there is hope that the economy will improve with time.

Nigeria has a lot of untapped natural resources, as all the states of the federation are blessed with one mineral deposit or another. What is actually stopping the government from tapping them?

Yes, as you rightly observed, a lot of our natural resources are not tapped and not utilized. When I see a tree like a palm tree, every bit of that palm tree is money. But here we just cut the tree down and allow everything to rot. From the roots of a palm tree to the stem, to the leaves, to the fruits, to the chaff, everything here is economically good, but we don’t put the palm tree to optimum use in Nigeria because it seems that we don’t know what to do with all the natural resources we have. When Nigeria doesn’t, we don’t know.

What we have to do in Nigeria is to train more scientists than lawyers and all others. We need to have more scientists than the social arts people. Then the scientists will be challenged with the resources we can get from nature. They will be able to transform the environment better for us. We will be able to work towards the comfort of the inhabitants of the country. But as long as we commercialize, we train more commercial people, People who are doing business by sales, we cannot go anywhere. We need to tap our resources. We have diverse resources in abundance in Nigeria. We need to tap them. And we can only do that through science and technology. We need to promote that. That’s the solution we have.

What do you think is hindering successive governments from going into diversification of revenue sources? Is it lack of funds or lack of willpower?

You have said it all now. It’s a lack of political will. Anybody who goes in is distracted from getting what is important. This diversification has been mentioned since the time of Shagari. We’ve been singing the song of diversification, diversification, diversification. But nobody has actually gone into diversification in the real sense of it in Nigeria. All they do is when they go in there, after getting what they want they leave.

What I’m trying to say is that the Constitution of the country has a role to play because when they come in, stay for four years, and they want to use the first year to pay your debts; first year, second year to do work. The remaining third year and fourth year are politics. When will you settle down and get something done? When you want to diversify, you are not sure of your future because elections will come. You will need money to do elections.

What then are you suggesting should be done to the Constitution in that aspect?

What I am saying in essence is that the tenure in Nigeria is a problem. I don’t see any reason why a Constitution in Nigeria will give four years as a tenure to a President, to a Governor. The same four years that is used in America and other advanced countries.

The American man or the man in the UK, as soon as the elections are over, the following day, they buy materials and the work is going on. They implement the budget immediately. In our own case in Nigeria, we have to import.

For three months, four months, six months, we’re expecting materials to come before we can start doing something. So, I don’t expect the President to perform at the same rate with the one who is American or in Britain. But our own tenure should be at least five years.

You use one year to do your court cases because the tradition in Nigeria is you always go to court. We have not matured, we have not developed to the level where you say, okay, I’m sorry, congratulations, I’m sorry, I failed. You still go to court. And throughout that period, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

You will not concentrate. You take this one, the court takes the first year. Second year, you pay debt, so that if you want to do work, at least you take two years to do some reasonable work and that is four years. And part of half of the four years are elections. In essence, I am saying that our Constitution is faulty. So, we need to adjust that, we need to amend that. I am personally in support of a seven-year tenure of office for President and Governor. Do the seven years and go.

Distinguished, are you suggesting that the Constitution should be amended to provide for a Seven-year single tenure?

Exactly, Seven-year single tenure is what I am suggesting should be adopted in the Constitution. It’s the best for Nigeria.

What about the five years you mentioned earlier; should it be for two terms?

Yes, it should be five years and a maximum of two tenures. If you use the first five years to do your calculations and all that, to lay the foundation for effective administration, then, I know that you will hit the ground running at the beginning of the second tenure for another five years. And you must go back and see something you have done for the country. But this one we are doing for four years is just like, you should go and take your share and go. Nobody is doing anything serious. Otherwise, I feel when you are voted into office, even if it’s nine years, you settle down and do something reasonable. But look at, they have started putting posters for Tinubu for 2027 when we’ve not gone halfway. So, it’s a faulty system that people don’t see.

Let’s make it ten years: first tenure, five years and second tenure, five years. For those who are doubting, they will say, maybe if you bring in a bad leader; people will suffer, and so, why did you give a long time? So, after five years, if he is not doing well, he will be voted out, but how many people have been voted out of office who didn’t do well, apart from the minority Goodluck Jonathan? Have you seen anybody from the major tribes in Nigeria who just lost an election like that?

When that spirit of patriotism is with the people, the spirit of selfishness, the spirit of nepotism, can anybody just fail election from the North, from the Yorubas? The Igbos have not been given the opportunity to rule. It’s only the minority who have no spirit to say this is our man with plenty of votes. It’s only Goodluck Jonathan that suffered that. And Goodluck Jonathan was doing well.

A second election cannot even give us the best, because those who don’t do well, will use their power to get what they want. And those who are doing well, may not be favoured by the system to come back. So why not give them enough time? After you win the election, do your best in the number of years, the seven years, nine years, finish up and go. If you want to maintain the five years, you do the first five years and the second five years. At least, if you didn’t do well in the first five years, you do well in the second five years. But with this one we are going; we cannot get results with this method. Nobody can do things that will last long or that can sustain you for a long time. Anything that will sustain you for a long time, requires a lot of money. And if you want to use your budget for the first year to be put into that thing, you are afraid, in case you don’t go back. You are wasting that time. And that becomes an abandoned project. So, this is the problem we have in Nigeria.

Are you concerned that Nigeria is still being held hostage by international monetary institutions, such as the IMF and the World Bank, because the present government devalued our currency based on the advice of the IMF and the World Bank?

It’s not easy to move in isolation as a nation. But even though the IMF may give you the conditions to operate, you can also look inwards and do something original. Why not Nigerianise some of our policies? We should not take everything they bring to us from the IMF. We can do certain things on our own. Will the IMF tell us not to produce, to have industries in Nigeria? The IMF will only give you the guidelines and if you don’t go and borrow from them, you are getting on fine. It’s not easy to break out like that.

There are certain things that must be original in your dealings. You must develop some initiatives to move on. There are certain things Nigerians will do and you move on with your economy. So if you don’t go and borrow from them, they will not give you conditions. You can be a member, but without borrowing from them, they will not give you conditions. The only reason they are giving you conditions is because you are borrowing from them. And if you are borrowing from them, your economy is gone. The IMF is not the best for us, but there is nothing we can do on our own now. So, while we are with them, let us be in the spirit of local content. Let’s localise some of our economic ideas in Nigeria.

Insecurity is the greatest challenge Nigeria is facing right now. Is there any solution in sight?

Insecurity can be looked at from different dimensions. There are vested interests. The Niger Delta people: the insecurity of the Niger Delta people was to control our resources. At least, let us benefit from what they are taking from us. That’s why we had these Niger Delta militants at that time.

Now, what is happening in the North is much bigger than the Niger Delta militant because they are on their own. They started with saying, Boko Haram, that they hate western education? That is how it started now. Then they talked about trying to have their own emirates. They want to have their own religious group or something. We are trusting that our military people will be able to take control over that. Some people even say it is because of poverty, but I don’t see it that way. Poverty cannot make somebody… They have raised this to an international level. They are able to recruit people who are hungry to do it, but those behind it are not hungry people. People who are sponsoring with foreign currencies to do these things, they have their motives; they have their aims. And unless we are able to control those things, we cannot be free from insecurity. The type we have in the north, that will be an economic reason. We don’t want to control the resources in the north. I also complained about things in other places. We are believing that since we are praying, one day, the country will be. Those things, when we were small, we don’t hear about them again. One day we will be emancipated from all those things.

Many Nigerians are of the opinion that the level of insecurity is overwhelming the present government suggesting that the government should look for external help. Do you agree with this idea?

Inviting foreign mercenaries to assist? Mercenaries are those who are increasing this. Insecurity is aided by external people. Who do you think is not interested in what is happening? We will meet and will work with a free mind to salvage you? We believe that the initiative is within us because if you go to any country to look for foreign help, like the advanced countries, we will use something to bargain. We can use our oil, use any material thing to bargain. Then, at that time, the economy will be down because they will be shifting everything to the country.

See what is happening now in the battle between Ukraine and Russia. Those who are helping Ukraine are helping because they want something in return. In Israel and Gaza, those who are helping Israel are taking something in return, and Israel who is fighting too, is also having something in return from Gaza. So, anybody who is doing anything has an interest. So, if we go for foreign help, those people are going to manage the economy for us and will still suffer more. I think Nigeria should be able to advance to the level where we can defend ourselves.

Recently, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) came up with an idea that the internal security within the community should evolve their own internal security outfits to defend themselves rather than wait for the government. He made it clear that the Nigeria armed forces cannot address the problem alone. Do you agree with his idea?

But you know, the clamour has been for community police. We are talking about community police to protect the communities. We are talking about state police, but I look at all these ones and I feel that the best bet would be for regional police. I want to thank President Bola Tinubu, for establishing the six zonal commissions in Nigeria. Now, we are talking about administrative zones.

Do you mean the six Development Commissions?

Yes, we are talking about administrative zones through the development commissions, which are now political entities; they are administrative entities. I foresee a situation where they will translate to a type of tier of government. In which case, we have the federating units at the federal level, federating units at the zone and federating units at the states. Then, let the states create their local governments. So, when it gets to that, Nigeria will be better off. So, by the time we establish zonal police, the zonal police will be familiar with their zone because these zones are unique and they know themselves better. For instance, when you have the South-South zone and you have zonal police, the difference is not much between the Ijaw man, the Efik man, the Ibibio, etc. So, will the police be from this zone?

The police, yes, they will recruit from that zone and protect the zone, because you observe that when they kidnap somebody from Bayelsa, the next moment it’s in Akwa Ibom, the next moment it’s in Rivers, the next moment it’s in Delta. Those criminals are doing that network. So, if the zone is properly protected, it is going to make it much more difficult for these criminals to operate. So, if we establish zonal police, it will be very fruitful and I’m propagating the need for us to have zonal police, and for us to at least transfer these zones to more effective administrative and federating units in the country. That will help us better.

The zones will now come together, plan the economy, plan their routes, plan their network, their railway, their… everything they want to do. It’s better than state police because some of the states are not viable to get state police. I’ve been to some states in the North that are not even budgeting up to $200 billion, and how can they maintain state police? Security is a very expensive and cost-effective thing. So, if you ask a state in this category to get their own state police, how can they get it? But like I said, in the Northeast zone, they can put resources together to get security for those people. It will be more effective.

Protect all the borders like that so that nobody will just enter there. It will be much more difficult to protect the border state by state than to protect the border of six, four states together, five, six states together. So, I’m advocating for the zonal police and federating units as states and then zones. States should create their own local governments as they want and administer them because those are appendages to the administration of the government of the state.

What you are proposing is a constitutional matter. How do you get the constitution amended to accommodate this noble idea?

Already, the foundation has been made. We have recognized the zonal areas as administrative units, development centers. Yes. The next thing is to give some type of powers to them. That’s all. It’s not going to be very serious. The Constitution has already been amended to have six zones in Nigeria. It’s just to give more power to the zones. Now, we have the Chairman, the Managing Director, the Chairman, the Board of Trustees and all that. It’s just to make sure that we have elective positions in those places and to establish an administrative set-up. Then we are good to go.

Finally, sir, you are the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Host Committees. How are the host committees faring now vis-a-vis previous challenges in the area?

Yes, there is significant improvement. You cannot compare what we have now to the time we didn’t have the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). It is actually making some changes. You know, every good thing brings change. And change is not something that could be automatic. Since the law was established in 2021, it was sluggish somehow. But with the administration now and the force we are also applying, there is some reasonable progress. Many of the host Committee Development Trusts are now running their budgets.

They are paying money to them in dollars and in Naira. Some of them have been paid up to 10 billion Naira equivalent in dollars and Naira together. For some of them, $ 4 million, N2 billion N4 billion N10 billion with the dollars like that together.

For those that are meticulous, scrupulous, as is expected, they can sit down, plan their own budget and execute it. They have a column for what they call fund managers. That one takes about 20% investment from the total allocation. The fund managers want to establish businesses for the area that will bring them revenue. That money when it ends, it ends like that. I think with proper management, what we are trying to do now is oversight. One of the Host Development Trusts even invited us to come and commission projects they carried out.

Quite a lot of the host communities have gotten up to 4, 5, 6, 7, 10 billion Naira. If you put all of them together, some of them, I’ve seen one of them that got up to N14 billion from the inception to date. Every year, every month they put in that money. If you add all of them together, some of them are made up of five communities, six communities, and can construct internal roads, can generate power for your people, can award scholarships, can build markets, and areas. And in fact, can establish some type of industry like small-scale industry, to help your people. So that’s some progress made. I thank the administration of Mr. President, President Bola Tinubu, for actually energizing the process.

