PIA: Nigeria Hints IOCs Of Implementation Of Drill Or Drop

Share

The Federal Government has said it will begin the implementation of the drill or drop provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) where necessary.

It, therefore, urged international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to ensure the development and utilisation of their assets.

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this at the Cross Industry Group (CIG) meeting organised by IOCs operating in Nigeria held in Florence, Italy.

He stated that industry players were expected to explore collaborative measures such as shared resources for contiguous assets, farm-outs, and the release of underutilised assets to operators ready to invest in production.

He asked operators to consider farm-out agreements where assets are close to existing infrastructure, rather than incurring high costs on new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

