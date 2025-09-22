‘PIA Compliance’ll Aide NNPC Ltd’s $4.5bn Costs Reduction

A retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr Sunday Babalola, has said that adherence to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will aid the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited achieve its aspiration of reducing operational cost between $3bn to $4.5 billion.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that ensuring harmony in host communities would reduce high security costs incurred by oil and gas companies to protect their assets in their areas of operation. He described the Host Communities Development Trusts of the PIA as a very important part of the law, which, he said, would boost investment and operation of oil companies in their host communities.

The establishment of Host Communities Development Trusts under Chapter 3 of the PIA which was enacted in 2021 to regulate Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is seen as a major boost to harmony and community development of host communities.

The introduction of the Host Community Development Trust was aimed at addressing the existing gaps in catering to the needs of host communities, under an unregulated Corporate Social Responsibilities or Investments structure adopted by oil operators. It is aimed to aid the development of the economic and social infrastructure of communities in petroleum producing areas.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, had said the Federal Government, through the NNPC Ltd announced that it was taking aggressive steps to save the oil and gas industry about $3bn to $4.5bn in operational costs this year. Ojulari, represented by the company’s Executive Vice-President, Upstream, Udobong Ntia, said this in Lagos while delivering his keynote address at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists 50th anniversary celebration.

Babalola, also a Director in All Grace Energy, urged Ojulari to ensure that cost reduction does not jeopardise increased crude production. He noted that Nigeria needed to increase its crude production so that it will earn more revenue needed for national development. He said: “Compliance with PIA will also help in reducing operational costs. There are many strategies that NNPC Ltd should adopt to reduce cost.

Currently the operation cost is somehow high. The cost of security paid by oil companies is way too high. Imagine that every company now applies to secure their facilities. “That’s extra costs. And if you want to reduce that operational cost, you reduce the cost of security. If our security is doing well and some people are no longer bombing pipelines or interfering with them, or bunkering, you will see that all the cost of security will come down.

“There’s no organization now that has facilities that don’t have military people guarding it. And it’s at a cost. It’s not as if they come here for free. They have to feed them. They have to make a lot of payments to their organizations. So all those costs go up. When you are able to cut costs, that will free funds that can be channeled into other productive uses.

“I agree with him that there are many places you can sit down and say, where do I cut costs? And cutting costs is very critical because the oil prices are going up and down. So if you reduce your cost of operation, then you are able to help your country get more profit, petroleum profit, tax, and all those things. “And then it won’t get to the point that oil prices will become low, and we are saying, oh, we are making losses.

I’m sure Ojulari has done his own research and found out that he can cut costs from here, and it won’t affect production, and it won’t affect operations. “Because operation and production are very important. If you cut the costs and it will affect the production and operation, then you are just wasting time. So he shouldn’t cut costs that will affect operation and production. If cost reduction affects operation and production, that can lead to reduction in the nation’s revenue.”