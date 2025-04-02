PIA: At Last, FG Set To Implement ‘Drill Or Drop’ Policy

Share

In renewed efforts to boost production in the oil and gas sector, the Federal Government has disclosed ongoing plans to begin implementing the “drill or drop” provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) where necessary.

This came as government called on International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to ramp up investments in the country’s oil and gas sector, emphasizing that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has provided every necessary incentive to ensure seamless and profitable operations.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, who made this known at the Cross Industry Group (CIG) Meeting held in Florence, Italy, organized by IOCs operating in Nigeria, noted that the oil and gas industry must match efforts with tangible investments as the Nigerian government has done its part.

A statement signed by the SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the meeting focused on challenges, expectations, and strategies to enhance the sector’s contributions to domestic energy needs and regional expansion across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Lokpobiri noted that while IOCs have pointed to Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors as a challenge, EPCs will only commit when they see strong investment decisions from industry players.

He said: “The government has done its part by providing the requisite and investment-friendly fiscal policies, including the President’s Executive Order incentivizing deepwater investments.

“Now, the ball is in the court of the IOCs and other operators to make strategic investment decisions that will drive increased production and sustainability in the sector.”

He further emphasized the need for IOCs to support local refining efforts, noting that more refineries are coming on stream and will require a steady supply of crude oil.

To make this easy and possible, he stressed that ramping up production will enable Nigeria to meet both local and international obligations.

