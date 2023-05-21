Physician Suggests Lasting Solution To Doctors Strike

Nigeria-born US-based medical doctor, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, has de- scribed on-going warning strike by resident doctors in Nigeria as a recurring decimal, urging the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to evolve an effective health insurance scheme that would nip the problem in the bud. Oludare who is Convener/ National Coordinator of Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG) spoke on a Television Continental (TVC) programme at the weekend, stressing that the demands of the doctors were valid but that the government needed to evolve policies that would stabilise healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“The way to start is to work on the Nigerian economy in such a way that the youths will be empowered through job provisions. When they are gainfully employed, they will be able to contribute immensely to the National Health Insurance Scheme that allows the young and active population to fund the medical bills of the elderly and physically challenged citizenry. This same fund can also take care of doctors’ residency and other welfare needs to make medics perform optimally,” he said.