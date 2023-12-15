Physician Leaders Seek Ban Of E-Cigarette Sales To Children, Adolescents

Against the background that 88 countries have no minimum age at which e-cigarettes can be bought, and 74 countries have no regulations in place for these harmful products, the World Medical Association (WMA) has called for a ban on the sale, marketing, distribution, and accessibility of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to children and adolescents.

President of the WMA, Dr Lujain Alqodmani who made the call, also urged governments across the world to act responsibly and protect children and adolescents.

Alqodmani said, “E-cigarettes must be subject to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and to jurisdictional smoke-free laws and regulations.“

The WMA shared the grave concerns of the World Health Organisation (WHO) related to electronic cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

Electronic cigarettes have gained popularity in recent years, raising concerns about their impact on public health, especially among young people..

Alqodmani said, “It is not acceptable that, as WHO reports, 88 countries have no minimum age at which e-cigarettes can be bought, and 74 countries have no regulations in place for these harmful products.

“Governments need to act responsibly and protect children and adolescents.”

The United States is one of the few countries which monitor the use of e-cigarettes by young people. A recent survey by the ´US CDC reported that 27,9 per cent of high school students (Grades nine to 13 years) used tobacco products, among them the largest group, with 22,6 per cent, using e-cigarettes, outnumbering the users of cigarettes. We must assume that this trend can be found in many countries.”

Earlier this year, the WMA published its revised Statement on Electronic Cigarettes and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems. “We strongly ask for better protection of children and adolescents”, said Dr AlQodmani. “These products must be considered harmful and not safe,” he added.