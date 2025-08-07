Physically Challenged Woman On The Run Over Lesbianism Allegation

A 32-year-old woman, Temitope Sekinat Idris, is on the police wanted list as she is said to have questions to answer over allegations of lesbianism. Temitope, a physically challenged former staff of the Lagos State Government, who was allegedly relieved of her of her job over the same allegation.

Same sex relationship is a criminal offence in Nigeria, attracting between 13 and 14 years in jail. The lady has since escaped arrest by the Police as her case has been reported for prosecution, but her whereabouts is unknown at the moment. A source in the Nigeria Police revealed that Temitope was relieved of her job by the Lagos State Government because she was becoming a negative influence on other female members of staff.

“We were also informed that her sex status was the cause of the separation between her and her husband. “The issue caused crisis between her and her husband, Rilwan Adisa Idris, because the man caught her with his sister and it was also discovered that she was having sexual affairs with some women in the neighborhood, an action the husband considers an embarrassment to his reputation.

“Police was even invited and her husband disowned her because of the allegation. “Also, the Lagos State Government sacked her because she was caught with about four civil servants, who are also physically challenged, in the office having romance.