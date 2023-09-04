New Telegraph

September 4, 2023
Phyno Splash Multi Billion Naira On 20 Housing Units (Video)

Famous Nigerian singer, Phyno has splashed multi-billion naira plus on 20 housing units in Lagos.

The music star has invested heavily in real estate as he shares updates of his results, barely a week after announcing the birth of his first child and sharing a stunning father-child picture.

In a new development, a celebrity realtor, Kennedy Okonkwo announced that Phyno had bought 20 units of their new housing property, Empire Terrace Project by Victoria Crest Homes.

Making the announcement, the billionaire realtor wrote, “It’s be The Landlord Season. Congratulations @phynofino on your Purchase of 20 units at Our Empire Terrace Project.”

Fans and well-wishers of the singer have stormed his comment and were left in shock and impressed by the considerable investment by the singer.

