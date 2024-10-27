Phyno Reacts As Fan Berates Him For Featuring Hushpuppi In New Song

Share

Popular Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Azubike Nelson, better known as Phyno, has taken to his social media page to react after fan ridiculed him for featuring Hushpuppi in his songs.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Phyno had recently dropped his new album, ‘Full Time Job’.

However one of the song, ‘Nwoke Esike’ featured Hushpuppi giving advice to youths hustling on the streets, encouraging them to keep their ways straight and hands clean.

Reacting to the song, An X user @Temmyt_Official in a tweet criticized Phyno, saying, “I still don’t understand what Phyno was trying to do on that track by bringing Hushpuppi to ‘motivate’ us.

In response, Phyno expressed his frustration saying: “Go and sleep if u no sabi game!!! If Young Thug or El Chapo talk for song now you go rush first play am…ngwere isi red!”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@tof_authentic said: “That track is my best NGL. My own na how Ezege been wash Hush for 2017 (Telli person) then made him a motivational Speaker in 2024. This year been wild no be small.”

@incarnate_13 wrote: “Don’t mind the mumu . People like him are hypocrites

He sha don get the visibility wey hin want .”

@nuggetman1_ commented: “Ngwere isi red Ezege you need to dey active on this app for us”

