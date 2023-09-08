New Telegraph

September 8, 2023
Phyno Gifts Manager Brand New Maserati (Video)

Famous Nigerian rapper, Phyno on Friday gifted his Manager, Prince a brand new Maserati reportedly worth 40 million naira.

This is coming days after Phyno splashed billions of naira to acquire 20 housing units in Lagos.

Sharing the good news, Prince took to his Instagram page to express gratitude to the singer for the brand-new blue Maserati.

In the video shared by Phyno’s manager on his page, he could be seen having a test drive of his new breathtaking ride.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Christmas came early @phynofino steady f.c.king my mind up ….waaaaaaattttt | love my new beast…thanks for all you do for me and the team … more wealth and blessings forever”

