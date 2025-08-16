Phyno: Fashionable king of Igbo Rap Music

Nigeria’s King of rap music, Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, is one of the most fashionable superstars in the industry.

A review of his photos on social media shows a man who is confident in his career and personal style. Three piece suits are the latest staple in his wardrobe. Whenever he steps on stage wearing suits, he looks like a dream made reality.

He is known for his hip hop style which blends with his rap genre. He often blends African style with the modern hip hop culture.

Going back to an interview Phyno granted our fashion and style reporter in 2013, when his music career started, a few things spark interest.

Phyno stated that showbiz career is all about dressing to impress.

Be entertained with a few style tips the music star disclosed about his personality.

Do you think of impressing the ladies when you dress up?

First of all, this career is a dress to impress career. Forget what everybody is saying, we all dress to impress. The problem is who you are trying to impress. I like to impress my fans and ladies happen to be part of my fans

Why do you cover your beautiful blue eyes with glasses all the time?

These blue/gray eyes are for Chibuzo. My eyes are the only part of me that makes me shy. So, that is why I cover them.

Is there any kind of outfit that we cannot see Phyno wearing?

I am so straight that I cannot wear anything gay. I don’t like any outfit that will make me look gay. I am too straight for that.

What of colours might look gay like baby pink or purple?

I can wear different colours. I don’t think colours make you look gay. There is a way you will match up colours and it will look good. If you take a good look at me, you will know I have something special for fashion. I can mix any colour to suit my style. I try not to go wrong about colours. I choose what my stylist does for me.

What fashion item do you spend more on?

My shades and shoes take more money from me.