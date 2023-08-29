Phyno Becomes Father, Welcomes First Child With Wife

Famous Nigerian singer and rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno has welcomed his first child.

The musician who is known for his fluent rap music style in Igbo, has taken to his official Instagram page to share the good news as he showed off the little baby.

Sharing the news, with a picture of himself with his little born, he captioned it with “I took the time off to become a father”.

He also noted that he’s now back to doing what he does best, making music, adding that his new album is on its way and set to be released soon.

Phyno penned, “I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music/Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best.”

