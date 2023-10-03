Phyna Wins Celebrity Of The Year Award Amid Family Crisis

The winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ Season, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna has emerged as the female celebrity of the year amid a family feud.

The 26-year-old reality TV star was named the ‘Celebrity Of The Year’ at the recently concluded La Mode Green October event.

The new feat is coming amid the ongoing clash between the reality star and her family over abandonment.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Phyna’s father in a recent interview accused her of abandoning her family after she won the N100 million grand prize for the 2022 BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition.

However, taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the reality star celebrated her win, stating that people cannot truly understand their strength unless it becomes their last option.

She wrote: “You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice. NAT- Celebrity of the Year.”