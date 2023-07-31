Phyna Throws Subtle Shade At Those Who Underwent Butt Surgery

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “level up” winner, Phyna has thrown subtle shade at those who undergo LBT surgery to increase their backside as she takes pride on hers which is term ‘natural’.

She made the remark in a post shared via his verified Twitter handle while sharing beautiful photos of herself, with a lot of adornment and compliments.

The reality star, however, said that she has always known that she’s a pretty woman if it not for her tummy, so she had all her belly fat taken out in order to reduce it.

Speaking further, Phyna takes pride on her backside, stating that it’s purely original and not surgery-enhanced like that of some people. She wrote…“Okay public announcement I know say I be fine girl before na belle spoil am… I had all fat taken off my tummy and yes that’s my natural original yarshchoke on it Body banging…. The pepper I’m about to spray on this streets y’all not ready Wahala for who put silcon inside e own ooo

PHYNA” See post below …