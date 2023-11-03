Phyna Tenders Apology After Abortion’s Comment

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna has tendered an unreserved apology to her fans, most especially the female folks following the backlash that trailed her stance on abortion and its generalization.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Phyna in an interview generalised that every woman is guilty of abortion in one way or the other whether from using contraceptives or undergoing the medical route.

Her remarks has, however, garnered reactions from netizens including celebrities who criticized her for her wrong choice of words and opinions.

However, in a new update, Phyna released an official statement via her Instagram page, where she apologized for generalising and disrespecting the female gender.

The reality star also revealed that she is currently collaborating with a gender-based organization to provide education and awareness on abortion and other social issues.

The statement reads in part, “Firstly, I would like to address the fact that in as much as I was misunderstood, I didn’t mean to project it on every female gender.

“I will never encourage abortion especially not in this part of the world, where it can pose a great threat to the life of the person with the illegal and unhealthy procedures that surround it. I admit that I was being too expressive in the heat of the interview hence my assertions.”