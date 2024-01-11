Phyna Speaks On Man Who Offers Her N5m For Sex

Season 7 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has revealed how she responded to a male fan who proposed to offer her N5 million for sex at a nightclub.

Phyna who made this disclosure narrated how she firmly turned down the proposal and instructed the man to leave her presence.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, “Spill With Phyna” featuring Uriel as her guest, the reality star expressed her frustration with the tendency of people to label reality stars as “runs girls” (sex workers).

She said, “I went to a club one day, club wey be say I dey ball. I dey turn up by myself. One guy just came with chains all over his neck and said, ‘Hi, Phyna. I am your fan. I want to take a picture.’ We took pictures. And then he was like, ‘Can I spend the night with you for N5 million?’

“I looked at him and asked him to call his account number for me to credit him N5 million so he can leave. And he was like, ‘No, I’m sorry, that’s not what..’ And I asked him to leave my presence.”

Uriel as her guest claimed that “the narrative of Big Brother girls being into runs or collecting monies for favours is something that comes with the platform. The organisers already highlighted it. They already put it out there.”

However, Phyna rebuffed: “I’m not sure it’s the platform. Because the platform is not asking you to sell your body or do high-class runs.”