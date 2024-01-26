Phyna Speaks On Dating 17-Year-Old Singer, Khaid

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has reacted to rumours making the rounds that she is dating a 17-year-old Nigerian singer, Khaid.

New Telegraph recalls that Phyna and Khaid sparked relationship rumours after sharing their lives up pictures on social media.

The reality star was heavily criticized because of the age difference between her and the singer.

However, speaking in the latest episode of her Spill With Phyna podcast, Phyna lamented the rate of hypocrisy in the society.

She further questioned the discrimination between men and women when it comes to choosing younger partners.

She said, “I and this boy take pictures; Khaid. He is young and the picture, I posted is. He posted it as well. Omo, if you see the dragging, ‘Oh Phyna, is this boy you’re dating now?’, ‘Oh Phyna is 30 years old, this boy is 10 years old.’

“It was so terrible that I was now wondering that in this country we have ladies who are married to way older men.

“So, I want to know the difference between being a younger man and being a younger girl. Why can’t we have the same balance, I thought they said age is just a number?”