Phyna Shares Cryptic Post Amid Family Abandonment

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna, has shared a cryptic message on Snapchat following reports that she “abandoned” her family after winning the N100 million grand prize of the reality show in 2022.

The reality star, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, shared a cryptic message stating her “corpse” should be fed to her family members when she dies.

The post read, “When I die, feed my body to my family to eat. They must eat my corpse.”

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that Phyna had in a now-deleted post on X, threatened to take legal action against Vanguard newspaper that reported that her father, Mr Felix Otabor, lamented in an interview that his daughter “disappeared from home as soon as the prize money was handed over to her, and she never returned home to them.”