Phyna Reveals Why She’s Still Single

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, better known as Phyna, has taken to her social media page to reveal why she is still single.

The reality star shared photo of herself via her Instagram page revealing that being single is a symbol of her independence and self-assurance in her beauty.

READ ALSO:

According to her, she is enjoying her independence and is taking her time to consider what she wants out of life and who she wants to spend her life with.

Phyna wrote; “Being single used to mean that no one wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with”.