December 23, 2023
Phyna Reveals Her 2024 New Year Resolution

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed her 2024 New Year resolution.

According to the controversial reality TV star, her 2024 New Year resolution is yanking off “everyone and everything in her current cycle” in 2024.

Phyna said she would love and own more dogs and cats than humans next year.

Taking to her X page, Phyna wrote, “2024: A fresh start, I’m dropping everyone and everything in my current cycle.

“No big deal. I’m just done. My mouth cannot say what my eyes have seen.

“2024, I will love and own more dogs and cats than humans! Have a great new year.”

