Phyna Replies Critics, Says N5m Is Change

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has finally reacted to those questioning her claim that a man offered her N5 million for sex at a nightclub.

It would be recalled that Phyna had last week sparked a wave of reactions online after claiming she declined a sum of N5 million offer for sex.

Many, including her colleague, DeeOne, expressed disbelief, challenging her to provide “evidence.”

Responding to the call for evidence in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, hosted by colleague, Tacha, the reality TV star argued that those doubting her were only doing so because the amount appeared huge to them.

She boasted that she didn’t think twice to reject the offer because N5 million is “change.”

Phyna said, “How much is N5 million? N5 million is just $5,000. N5 million? That’s change. N5 million is something I can make in my comfort zone, in my house. I don’t need to open my door to go and make N5 million.

“Even if I were not Phyna. Even if I were a normal poor girl, you can’t just walk up to me just like that, you want to kill me?

“What do you want to do? What’s so special about me that you want to give me N5 million just like that?”