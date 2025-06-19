Phyna Reacts To Tinubu’s Visit To Benue State

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Josephina Otabor Phyna has sparked mixed reactions online after she expressed outrage over President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Yelwata community in Benue State.

New Telegraph recalls that the community was recently attacked by suspected herdsmen, resulting in the death of over 200 individuals.

However, during his visit to Benue, Tinubu met some victims of the attack in the hospital.

Reacting to the new development, Phyna took to her X page to question the identity of the victims the President visited in the hospital.

She also frowned at the red carpet laid out for the President at the hospital, stressing that the photos of the hospital visit were photoshopped.

Phyna further questioned the purpose of Tinubu’s visit, stating that everyone who experienced the attack was killed and burnt alive, leaving no victims in the hospital for the President to visit.

She tweeted, “There were no victims in Yelewata, they were all killed and burnt alive. Who are those in the hopital that the President went to visit standing on a red rug?

“Why are you doing a photoshop to make us angrier? Nigeria has failed us.”

The post has since generated mixed reactions from netizens.

Some commended Phyna for speaking out while others accused the reality star of seeking clout and not understanding the situation on the ground.

Here are some reactions gotten from X.

@kakanfo tweeted, “How you take know say na all off them die? Are you one of the killers?”

@legalyz said, “There were victims, do not say what you do not know.”

@TheDecapitator wrote, “You won chase clout again with Benue matter?”

@Mrprosper tweeted, “We are doomed, everything about this government is fake, over 200 people killed but here we are today visiting hired people in the hospital. God have mercy.”

@Agatha/SMM wrote, “It’s so sad and annoying.”

@Tessy October said, “Of course there were victims as well as people who were burnt and also some of the victims in those pictures are the ones who survived the attacks previously before the one that happened in Yelewata.”

