Phyna Reacts To Khloe’s Comment On Preference Of Flying Economy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Phyna has reacted to the comment made by her colleague, Khloe about her preference for business class over economy and her opinions on natural hair.

During her podcast, Khloe expressed her detest for natural hair and her unwillingness to fly economy, which sparked a lot of debate on social media over the weekend.

Reacting to Khloe’s comment, Phyna tweeted about her personal experiences, saying she had just traveled totally in economy class to London and back to Nigeria.

She also responded to a question from a fellow traveller over her decision to fly economy; she intends to talk more about this subject with her followers.

“I flew economy to and fro London And someone on the flight said hi phyna, after exchanging pleasantries, she then asked why are you flying economy Phyna…I’m coming back for this topic Make I Go”