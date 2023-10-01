Phyna Reacts As Netizens Drag Her About Father’s Revelation

Following the confession of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Phyna’s father of abandoning her family after winning the Season 7 edition of the reality TV show, the reality star revealed she was heartbroken.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the father of Phyna, Mr Atabor while speaking in a recent interview opened up about his daughter, Phyna that he hadn’t set his eyes on her since she won the N100 million BBNaija 2022 grand prize.

Speaking on the programme, the father emphasized that he is currently going through a lot due to some decisions he had taken after his daughter told him that she’d sell off his cars.

Following the revelation, Phyna vowed to sue Vanguard and the correspondent who wrote the story as netizens took to their Instagram page to drop their two cents.

But in a recent development, the reality star opened up on how being dragged on social media about the revelation pained her enormously.

She said that in the history of dragging, it is the first time people’s words have actually gotten to her, touching her and making her cry.

She wrote, “In the history of dragging ….. this is the first time I cried and it touched me Let’s meet later on Instagram Live.”