Phyna Reacts As Father Speaks Of Abandonment After BBNaija Win

The winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “level up” season, Phyna, has taken to her social media page to react to the news making rounds that he abandoned her family after winning the N100 million grand prize.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the father of Phyna had accused her of not showing her face in the family after he won the Season 7 reality TV show in 2022.

Her father maintained that he had not set his eyes on his first daughter, Phyna after she won the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ ₦100 million grand prize.

Reacting to the allegation, Phyna lashed out at the correspondent of Vanguard News, Ben Njoku over the report claiming she abandoned her family.

Taking to her Instagram page hours after, she said the so-called reporter had been calling and texting her while revealing that her next action is to sue him including Vanguard Newspaper.

She wrote: “I think it’s time for me to sue this useless Vanguard. They’ve been tormenting me with texts and calls.”

“I mistakenly picked one of the numbers 4 days back. Immediately I said hello, the useless man just said he is Ben Njoku from Vanguard, and the next thing this man started doing was asking me questions.”

“I just told him, ‘How can you come to me and start questioning me?’ Immediately, I ended the call. He texted me immediately, saying that he was so sorry.”

“Now, you went back to your cupboard to say your father is crying, and your mother gave him a bastard son? Vanguard will crumble.”

“This is the number of the bastard that has been disturbing me from Vanguard. This particular cooking will choke you. You will hear from my lawyer.”

