Phyna Reacts As Davido Liked Post Describing Her Fans As ‘Useless’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Phyna has reacted to the post liked by Davido describing her fans as the most useless fans.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that an X user with the handle Big Ayo shared a tweet on his page, stating that fans supporting and ‘staning’ celebrities like Phyna are useless, which has caused controversy online.

However, the post was reportedly liked by Davido which got a lot of tongues wagging. Many were of the opinion that Davido has been disliking Phyna secretly but exposed himself with the post he liked earlier today.

Reacting to the post, Phyna took to her Instagram page to question Davido about his hate for her.

She questioned him if she did anything to warrant his hate.

Phyna tweeted, “Wetin I do @Davido, Na wa oh, The hate is real…Congratulations on your twins sha”.