Phyna Reacts After Being Turned Away From Imisi’s Birthday Party

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has taken to her social media page to react following an awkward incident at the birthday celebration of Season 10 winner, Imisi, held on Tuesday, January 27.

New Telegraph gathered that the former BBNaija housemate was reportedly stopped at the venue’s entrance, a moment that later sparked online conversations after a video from the scene surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip sighted by New Telegraph, Phyna could be seen visibly upset as she challenged the decision to deny her access to the event.

Taking to his page, Phyna said she was prevented from entering because she refused to stop livestreaming her arrival for fans.

According to her, event organisers and security personnel insisted that filming was not permitted inside the venue, a demand she described as unfair.

Phyna maintained that she attended the party to celebrate and support her fellow reality star, questioning why her actions became an issue. She further expressed frustration over what she described as selective enforcement of the rules.

In her outburst, the entertainer suggested that well-known viral streamers might not have been treated the same way, asking whether organisers would have dared to stop them from recording.

The incident has since triggered mixed reactions online, with social media users debating event privacy, content creation, and whether Phyna was unfairly singled out at the high-profile gathering.