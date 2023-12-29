Phyna Opens Up, Says I Wish To Be Alone Surrounded Only By Water

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has cried out as she compared her former life to the newfound life of fame.

It would be recalled that Phyna has been making headlines for the wrong reasons consistently for months, from her abortion comments, hair rental saga, clash with Beauty, Groovy, Blessing CEO and many others.

Speaking during a recent interview on Hero’s Therapy, Phyna disclosed that she is not happy and that she wishes to go to a place where she can stay alone without anyone around her and surrounded by only water and fresh air.

She added that she used to be a happy person until fame because there were places she could easily go and have fun without being noticed until she became PHYNA.

“I am tired. I wish I could stay alone surrounded by only water. I don’t want to be seeing anybody. I was happier before I became Phyna”.