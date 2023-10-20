Phyna Opens Up, Says I Felt Bullied By Davido

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Phyna has opened up on her fears as she revealed how she felt bullied by Davido and his fans, adding that they wanted to kill her like late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Phyna, however, said she has been receiving death threats from some fans of the Afrobeats singer after she had asked the singer, why he hated her.

Taking to her Instagram page, in a live video, Phyna revealed that even though she doesn’t have the worth of properties Davido has, she believes she is still a superstar in her lane.

Speaking further, she acknowledged the fact that everybody is a King in their own lane, even down to the faceless trolls coming for her.

Phyna insists that she is not just being hated but also being actively bullied, like Mohbad who was later killed, but she is stronger than their hate.

She affirmed that as a result of the whole incident on Wednesday, she is now privileged to be widely known everywhere.

