Phyna Narrates How She Narrowly Escape Kidnapping Attack

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ’ Level Up’ winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has recounted how she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attack in Delta State.

Taking to his verified X handle to narrate the ordeal, the reality TV star said the kidnappers hijacked four cars in front of the vehicle she rode in and abducted the passengers.

READ ALSO:

However, the other vehicles, including the one she was in, made a U-turn and that has left her shivering.

She wrote, “So I got to Delta State today (GIG) we were moving in convoy, and suddenly one of the cars drifted off the road, which led to a very minor accident, so we all had to stop to see what could be done, but since it was getting late my car and one other decided to continue the journey.

“Omo, that was how the passengers of the 4 cars to the one I was in were kidnapped… they carried them out of their cars and left both cars empty in the middle of the road… see the way cars were turning and riding one way back omo i just dey shiver.”