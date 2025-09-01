Phyna Loses Sister, Ruth, After Truck Accident

…Dangote Group commiserates with Phyna, family

Ruth Otabor, sister to Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Phyna, has passed away after a tragic accident involving a Dangote truck near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State. The family announced her death yesterday through a statement by Eko Solicitors & Advocates, stating that Ruth passed yesterday at about 6:30 a.m.

The statement read: “With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs.” The incident occurred on August 13, 2025, just six days after Ruth graduated from the polytechnic, and resulted in the amputation of her leg.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Group has expressed sorrow over the death of Ruth. The announcement was made in a statement released on its X account and signed by the company’s management yesterday. The company said before her death, arrangements had been made to fly Ruth to India for advanced medical treatment, pending clearance from her doctors.

In its statement, the Dangote Group extended heartfelt condolences to Ruth’s family, friends, and loved ones. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

“On behalf of the entire Dangote Group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. “Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family.” The statement added: “Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors.

“Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today,” the statement read. It added, “At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations. “We remain committed to strengthening our safety systems and supporting those affected in moments of tragedy. May God grant her mercy and eternal rest.”