Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has reportedly passed away.

The family confirmed her passing in a statement issued on Sunday, August 31, by Eko Solicitors & Advocates.

Announcing her demise, the statement noted that she died at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, adding that they are deeply grieving and appealed for privacy as they mourn Ruth’s passing.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs.”

“The family is presently grieving and would appreciate being given a private moment to mourn the departed. The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement added.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Ruth was involved in a tragic accident just weeks earlier when a Dangote Group truck hit her near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, on August 13, 2025.

The crash left her with severe injuries that required a leg amputation. Eyewitnesses said the truck ran over her leg before it was eventually stopped by a bystander.

The incident happened barely six days after she graduated from Auchi Polytechnic. Her untimely death has thrown her family and fans into mourning