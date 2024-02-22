Phyna Lists Qualities Of What She Looks Out For In Man

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed the kind of qualities she looks out for in a man.

Put a who spoke during a recent episode of her podcast show, Spill With Phyna, the reality TV star said she’s not fixated on finding a rich man, saying rich or wealthy isn’t one of the qualities she looks out for in a potential partner.

Speaking with Nigeria singer, Khaid as a guest on her programme, Phyna noted that beyond money what she needs is a loving and caring partner, emphasizing that she can take care of her financial needs.

She said, “When it comes to my ideal partner, I don’t even want your money. As long as you love me, you care for me. Don’t worry, I will handle my financial needs.”

Explaining further, Phyna made emphasis on how some men are scared of dating a richer woman, which shouldn’t be so.

However Khaid said he wouldn’t hesitate to take the offer of dating a wealthier woman, stressing that money is very important in a relationship.

He said he would only accept if it doesn’t make the woman discriminate against him.