Phyna: Leave A Guy With No Sign Of Marriage After 3-Year

Phyna cited Edo State as an expert in this kind of relationship.

According to her, Edo men go as far as dating a lady for ten years with no plans of getting married to them.

They trick them by using the popular phrase “our wife” and the front seat of their cars to keep these ladies.

See netizen’s reactions below;

Princeton noted: “I don’t like you but Im gonna agree with you on that”

Big psticks asked: “Phyna spoke sense today? Delete this post and repost again this isn’t Phyna ”

abakealase stated: “Single people giving relationships advice”

premium bby gal queried: “Edo men, so this is what y’all do in Edo state ”

